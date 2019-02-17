San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
February 24, 1947 - February 11, 2019
Jeri Lynn Tyl Magee, 71, passed away on February 11, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Texarkana, TX. Jeri was a loving and supportive friend, sister, mother, and grandmother. She had a passion for knitting, cross stitching, and costuming. She loved sharing stories of the Tyl/Magee family legacy and gathered photos and heirlooms in order to help preserve the family history. She was dedicated to her family and friends, maintaining strong connections; delighting in fond memories of the past and creating new ones. She left a great impression on everyone's lives and her passing will leave a mark on us all. Jeri (Nana) is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tom; sons Todd, Chris (Rosali), Ryan (Kathryn); grandchildren Rubi Jane and Joey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and dear cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Frank and Edith Tyl, along with her sister, Glenda Anita Tyl Anderson. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, February 19, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232. A Funeral Service will be held February 20, 2019 at 9:00AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019
