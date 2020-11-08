Jerome "Jerry" Francis Grossenbacher, Jr. born January 23, 1955 in Eagle Pass Texas passed from this life on October 29, 2020 in San Antonio where he had been hospitalized. Jerry was the firstborn son of Jerome Francis Grossenbacher, Sr. and Olga Elizondo Grossenbacher. Jerry attended Our Lady of Refuge Catholic School, Peacock Military Academy in San Antonio and Eagle Pass High School (Class of 1973) He also attended Southwest Texas State (now Texas State) and Sul Ross State University where he received an Associate's Degree in Business Administration. Although Jerry was an adventurous soul living in Alaska, Mexico and several places in Texas, Eagle Pass was his home. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Jerome Francis Grossenbacher, Sr. and Olga Elizondo Grossenbacher. He is survived by a daughter Tanya. His brothers and sisters Cynthia Elaine Grossenbacher de la Cerda (Carlos) of Leon, Guanajuato Mexico. John Stuart Grossenbacher of San Antonio. Kathryn E. Grossenbacher (Stephen Finch) of McQueeney, Texas and Glenn T. Grossenbacher (Marguerite) of Marysville, Washington and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the United States and Mexico. Visitation will be held on November 9, 2020 at Yeager Barrera Funeral Home beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 pm followed by Catholic Rites. Interment will follow at Maverick County Cemetery. Covid-19 protocols including masks and social distancing will be followed. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Eagle Pass, Texas.