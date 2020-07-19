Jerome H. "Jerry" Jurena Jr. was received by God on July 5, 2020. He is survived by his Spouse Patricia "Pat", sons Dwight, Mark, Keith and Paul (Sara) and their grandchildren, Christopher and Monica. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins living throughout the State of Texas. He was preceded in death by his son, Wilbur and his parents, Jerome and Anastazia Jurena, Sr as well as his older brothers Alvin and Eugene and their spouses, Alma and June, respectively.

Jerome H. "Jerry" Jr. was born on September 21, 1933 on a farm in the Velehrad community near Schulenburg, TX. He was the youngest of three boys. He attended the Velehrad School through the ninth grade and graduated from Schulenburg High School in 1950.

He helped his parents on their farm where they grew cotton, corn and hay products for their herd of Herford cows. A pleasant memory was spending Saturdays sawing firewood and burning brush. Also, the sight of a Herford cow with a newborn calf with a snowy face and bright red body.

The Korean War brought the concern for being drafted into the army. Well on April 13, 1954 he became a soldier boy. This was not a bad thing in the long run. Luckily, he was selected to attend and finished an artillery survey course of about 5 months learning basic math, drafting, map reading and basic surveying skills. Moreover, he was exposed to a college like environment with students from several classes as a well as learning photography.

Upon completion of the course, he was assigned to an anti-aircraft unit in Maryland working in the Radar van. His experiences aroused an interest in electronics. He spent the last 1 ½ years in this position, was discharged and eligible for the Korean G.I. Bill.

He enrolled at Victoria College in September 1956 majoring in physics. Upon successful completion in 1958, he moved to Kingsville enrolling at then Texas A&I College.

After completion of his B.S. in Physics he was offered a position at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. Most of his 34-year career was involvement with various chemical plants, oil refineries and gas pipeline companies who were experiencing vibration-caused equipment failures. His 34-year career was both challenging and rewarding.

During this time, he married the love of his life, Patricia Jenschke on Oct 26, 1963 in Bandera Texas. They were blessed with 5 boys, Dwight, Mark, Wilbur, Paul and Keith. He was president of the men's club at St. Luke's Catholic Church in 1971-1972. He was "drafted" a second time to be a Cub Scout Leader and later, a Boy Scout leader. He saw his boys all earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He spent many Sundays over 20 years as a money changer at St. Luke's.

Growing up in a Czech community, he was exposed to polkas and waltzes and enjoyed them throughout his lifetime. He and Pat belonged to a dance club and attended several functions each year. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday July 24, at 9:00am followed by the Rosary at 9:30am and Funeral Mass at 10:30am, all at St. Luke's Catholic Church Friday July 24. Private burial will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.