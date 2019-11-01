San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
JEROME Moore KARREN


1932 - 2019
JEROME Moore KARREN Obituary

Jerome "Jerry" Karren, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Although he was born in New Orleans, he was raised in Corpus Christi, where he met his wife, Marilyn, and started his family. Jerry served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was also actively involved with the Synagogue in Corpus Christi. He and his wife later moved to San Antonio to be closer to his children and grandchildren. In addition to being a family-man, Jerry will be remembered as a dedicated and hard-working person, who was well-liked by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Sidney and Howard. Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Karren; 2 daughters, Debra Loeffel (Gary) and Charisse Schechter (Mark); grandchildren, Matthew Loeffel (Ilanna), Ashley Loeffel, Jennifer Dodge (Ricky), Chelsea Loeffel, and Jessica Schechter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SUNDAY,

NOVEMBER 3, 2019

9:00 A.M. AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDEN

1727 AUSTIN HWY

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019
