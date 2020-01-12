San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Jerome R. McCurdy


1928 - 2020
Jerome R. McCurdy Obituary

Jerome R. McCurdy, 91, passed away Wednesday, January 8,2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born September 7,1928 in Hoboken, New Jersey to Robert and Anne McCurdy. Jerry graduated from Rahway High School and attended Seton Hall. He was a US Marine then worked in civil service at U.S. Fifth Army for forty years. Jerry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Mickey Sweeney McCurdy. They just recently celebrated the amazing milestone of their 70th wedding anniversary on December 23, 2019. He is also survived by his loving children, David (Nancy) McCurdy, Denise Webb, and Suzanne Prunty; grandchildren, Jenny (Tony) Alvarado, Kimberly McCurdy, Sean (Heather) McCurdy, Jerry McCurdy, Holly (Scott) Elliott, Tanner (Lilac) Karnes; and great-grandchildren, Haley, Quinn, Evan, Bayleigh, Brayden, Stone & Lily. Jerry was as selfless, generous, humble man who touched so many lives. He was the pillar of his family and will be forever loved and missed.

A Rosary will be recited Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Funeral Mass will be January 14, 2020 12PM Noon at St. Helena's Catholic Church 14714 Edgemont, San Antonio 78247 with interment at Holy Cross Mausoleum.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
