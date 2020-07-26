1/1
JERRI L. CRUZ
Jerri L. Cruz passed away on July 19, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

She was born in Honolulu, HI and into a US Navy family of six sisters and a brother. Her formative years were spent throughout the country at naval installations with her parents. She was a quick, self-taught learner in business administration and management. Her final position was general manager of the Windcrest Golf Club. She will always be remembered for her loving heart, generosity and love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lieutenant Commander Jerome and Lucille Lund, sisters Margie and Denny and brother Rome, and Fresca her pee-ka-poo.

Jerri is survived by her husband Arthur Cruz, Command Sergeant Major, USA, Ret., son David Mazon(Nikki) and daughter Christina Maria Knight(Chuck); granddaughters Cate, Maddie, Jillian and Allison; grandsons, Julian , Angel, Johnny and great-grandson Jayden; sisters Mary, Audrey, and Lynn.

A private memorial service will be held on July 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital or Battered Women Shelter.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
July 26, 2020
Jerri was a very kind and loving sister.
Lynn Hazinakis
Sister
