August 29, 1933 - June 12, 2019
Jerry Allen Pyle went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 29, 1933 to Homer E. and Mary "Billie" Pyle.
Preceding Mr. Pyle in passing were parents, his infant son, Timothy Allen Pyle and his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jill Pyle.
Surviving relatives include: his loving wife of 65 years, Geraldine Monier Pyle; their children David Pyle (Kate), Caroline Lochte (Keith) and Stephen Pyle (Christine); grandchildren, Cathleen Swallows (Andrew), Madeline Lochte, William Pyle and Amelia Pyle; niece, Erin Johnson (David) and their children Erich Johnson (Madie) and Kiri Johnson; nephew, Bryan Pyle (Patricia).
Jerry graduated from Jefferson High School in 1951 and he played guard on the Jefferson state championship football team of 1949. On July 31, 1954 he married his junior school sweetheart Geraldine "Jerry" Monier. In 1955 he graduated from Texas A&M University and was commissioned into the United States Air Force. Jerry served on active duty and in the reserves for 20 years. He was a C-130 navigator in the 433 Troop Carrier Wing in the Vietnam War. Jerry was also a Liaison to the Air Force Academy and he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Jerry was a certified public accountant for over 50 years.
In 1964, Jerry joined Bill Findling and Bob Milam to form Findling Milam & Pyle CPA's. He later partnered in the firm with his friends David Schmidt, Dave Zurbriggen and his daughter, Caroline. He enjoyed helping his clients in San Antonio, the Hill Country and South Texas and was blessed by a loyal group of employees for many years.
Jerry loved his ranch near Fredericksburg, Texas where he spent most weekends taking care of his cattle and other wildlife. Spending time with his family "especially his grandchildren" at the ranch was very special to him.
The Pyle family would like to give a special word of thanks and gratitude to Jerry's wonderful and compassionate caregivers. They are Armandina, Molissa, Michelle, Lupe and Mary.
Funeral service for Mr. Pyle will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, beginning at 11:00 am with interment immediately to follow at Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's & Neurodegenerative Diseases 7703 Floyd Curl Dr, SA TX 78229, 10223 McAllister Freeway #100, SA TX 78216 or .
