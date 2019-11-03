Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Interment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Jerry Ann Harvey


1934 - 2019
Jerry Ann Harvey Obituary

Jerry Ann Harvey, age 85, passed away October 29, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Atlanta, GA on August 6, 1934 to Elliott & Dorothy Cooper. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. She was a long time member of St. Matthew's Methodist Church and Epsilon Sigma Alpha Int. She served in many leadership positions for ESA and it was one of her greatest loves.

Mrs. Harvey was preceded in death by her husband, Brunell M. Harvey; daughter, Tara Kay Cooper; and son, Jeffery Harvey.

She is survived by her son, Wes Harvey & wife Penny; 3 siblings, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: March of Dimes, , ESA Foundation, or St. Matthews UMC (2378 MacArthur View, San Antonio, TX 78217).

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
