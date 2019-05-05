Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Jerry Ball
Jerry Ball Obituary
August 31, 1929 - April 27, 2019
Louis "Jerry" Ball, age 89, passed away April 27, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on August 31, 1929 to Louis M. & Tellie Ball. He was a loving husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed. He proudly retired from the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Ball was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Ball; children, Jerri Lynn and Clarie Janice; 4 grandchildren; 4 great- grandson; sister, JoAnne (Billie) Nimmons and Brenda (James) Palmer.

The Visitation will be at 8 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 followed by a 9 a.m. Funeral Service at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Full Air Force Honors.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019
