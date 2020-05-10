I met SGM Geiger and the family in 1964 after returning from Europe where my father had passed away. We moved 4 houses down from the Geiger family and Debo and I remain very close today. With his always perfectly trimmed flat top hair cut, military stripes from the top of his shoulder down to his cuff and a chest full of war badges, ribbons and metals I'd use the words striking and impressive to describe him. Being a young boy and hanging out with the Geiger family often I came to envy them with such a regal type father.

I saw him skin and quarter a deer in his garage on Goodhue shortly before he went to Vietnam and I thought to myself he isn't scared of anything or anybody and whoever we are fighting there better hope they don't cross paths with this man. RIP SGM Geiger and thank you for you dedication and service to The USA that allows all of us the freedom and liberty we enjoy each and every day. Our condolences to the entire Geiger family.

Kent and Shelia Clark

