Jerry "Buzz" Bowlin, age 86, passed away after long illness on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Born on July 25th, 1933 in Great Falls, Montana to Cornelia (Haag) Bowlin and Lester Bowlin, Jerry "Buzz" Bowlin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and served on active duty during the Korean War from 1950-1952. Upon returning to his home state, he graduated from the University of Montana in 1956 with a degree in Physical Education but his interests always lay elsewhere. He accepted a regular commission in the United States Marine Corps where he served in various posts, schools and stations both foreign and domestic, the most important being San Diego where he met his future wife, Colleen, a Navy nurse. In 1982, after reaching the rank of Colonel, he retired, bringing his thirty-four-year military career to a close. His final post was at Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina, where he was in charge of recruit training. His civilian career was just as interesting. He accepted a position with AMF, Inc. in White Plains, New York where he became a Vice President and Corporate Secretary. After AMF, Inc. was dissolved in 1986, he and his family moved to San Antonio, Texas where in 1987 they formed their own medical product business, ErgoMed, Inc. A man of few words, Buzz loved his family, country and jazz music and the great outdoors. He will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Padraic Jerome and Sean Michael. He is survived by his wife Colleen; his son Kevin Matthew; his daughter
Mary Elizabeth and her husband John; his sister Barbara Holbrook; and a wide array of loving family members.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARYWEDNESDAY,MARCH 18, 20208:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL MASSTHURSDAY,MARCH 19, 202010:00 A.M.ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House.
Arrangements with
