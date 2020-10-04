Jerry Hernandez Rodriguez went to be with the Lord on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the age of 50.

He is reunited in Heaven with his Mother Yolanda Gonzales. His memory lives on in the hearts of his daughter Denise N. Rodriguez ( Jonathan ), Father Ernest L. Gonzales Sr., Siblings Joseph J. Rodriguez ( Veronica ), Evangelina R. Segura, Elizabeth M. Rojas ( Juan ), Ernest L. Gonzales Jr., Ernestina Gonzales, Grandchildren Nevaeh Garza, Amaris Garza, Jonathan Garza Jr, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jerry was a beautiful soul, his smile and laughter were contagious. He was a man with a big heart who loved hard. He was an artist who created many beautiful pieces. My father did and was the most craziest person in this world, and I love him just the way he was.

He was given quite the adventure here on Earth, but now he is in the Kingdom of our Lord and is finally free.

Visitation will be Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 3pm - 7pm.