JERRY HERNANDEZ RODRIGUEZ
Jerry Hernandez Rodriguez went to be with the Lord on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the age of 50.

He is reunited in Heaven with his Mother Yolanda Gonzales. His memory lives on in the hearts of his daughter Denise N. Rodriguez ( Jonathan ), Father Ernest L. Gonzales Sr., Siblings Joseph J. Rodriguez ( Veronica ), Evangelina R. Segura, Elizabeth M. Rojas ( Juan ), Ernest L. Gonzales Jr., Ernestina Gonzales, Grandchildren Nevaeh Garza, Amaris Garza, Jonathan Garza Jr, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jerry was a beautiful soul, his smile and laughter were contagious. He was a man with a big heart who loved hard. He was an artist who created many beautiful pieces. My father did and was the most craziest person in this world, and I love him just the way he was.

He was given quite the adventure here on Earth, but now he is in the Kingdom of our Lord and is finally free.

Visitation will be Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 3pm - 7pm.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
October 3, 2020
Nothing could prepare me for the day I got that call. I will tell your grand babies about you every chance I get dad. I didn’t get enough time with you, I wish I had more , I wanted more! I love you & will never forget about you!
Denise N Rodriguez
Daughter
