San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:15 AM
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Joe Cunningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Joe Cunningham Obituary

Born in Mound Valley Kansas, Graduate of Kansas State University, proudly served his country in the Navy flying F4 phantoms during Vietnam conflict. After leaving the Navy, he worked in the Floral Wholesale industry in various locations and Floral Importing in Miami. After moving to Texas, he was in car sales and retired as sales manager at Land Rover San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his father Cecil Cunningham, mother Thelma Cunningham, and Son Jon David Cunningham. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Cunningham; daughter, Amy Kurland; stepdaughters, E. Melina McLeod (Alex) and Jeanice Martin; grandchildren Kaylie Kurland, Dillon Martin, Brenna Parker (Jonathan), Blaire McLeod, Morgan McLeod, Tara Shea McLeod and Sugar.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY- FEBRUARY 12, 2020

11:15 A.M.

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

You are invited to sign

The Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now