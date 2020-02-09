|
Born in Mound Valley Kansas, Graduate of Kansas State University, proudly served his country in the Navy flying F4 phantoms during Vietnam conflict. After leaving the Navy, he worked in the Floral Wholesale industry in various locations and Floral Importing in Miami. After moving to Texas, he was in car sales and retired as sales manager at Land Rover San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his father Cecil Cunningham, mother Thelma Cunningham, and Son Jon David Cunningham. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Cunningham; daughter, Amy Kurland; stepdaughters, E. Melina McLeod (Alex) and Jeanice Martin; grandchildren Kaylie Kurland, Dillon Martin, Brenna Parker (Jonathan), Blaire McLeod, Morgan McLeod, Tara Shea McLeod and Sugar.GRAVESIDE SERVICEWEDNESDAY- FEBRUARY 12, 202011:15 A.M.FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020