Jerry Kent Carver, age 83 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.
Jerry was born on April 29th, 1936 on Morris Ranch near Fredericksburg, Texas to Nora Everette Broughton and Robert Edward Carver. He was a proud graduate of Brackenridge High School, class of 1955 where he played on the football team as a star running back. It was there he met the love of his life, Marie Hastings. He married his high school sweetheart on June 3rd, 1955. They were a devoted couple for 57 years working side by side in the family business until Marie's passing in 2012.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Jerry loved nothing more than spending his free time hunting at his ranch and fishing at the Texas coast with his sons, and later in life with his grandchildren. Jerry was also a life long University of Texas and Dallas Cowboy fan, never missing a game on television.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sister (Betty) Jean Feuge; brother, Donnie Ray Carver; his beloved wife, Marie Hastings Carver; his precious daughter, Sheryl Jean Carver; and eldest son, Jerry "Butch" Carver.He is survived by his sons, Leland Carver (Martine); and Michael Carver (Robbye); grandchildren, Shanna Hunter (Boo); Meghan Myers (Rob); Dustin Carver (DaNielle); Brandon Carver (Angie); Garrett Carver (Kim); Cassie Carver; Grant Carver (Breanna); Lindsey Baumann (Trevor); 11 great-grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, Braden, Jack, Kent, Kaye, Xavier, Brooklynn, Kate, Jordy, and Kason; and numerous close friends and extended family.The family wishes to recognize and thank Janie Bravo for the years of dedication and kindness she showed to both Marie and Jerry, as not only a caretaker but also a companion and friend. Jerry deeply cared for Janie and her family and without her would not have been able to stay in his home. The family would also like to recognize and thank Heather Edminster as a longtime employee and family friend who assisted Jerry for many years with both his business and his personal affairs. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank caregivers Misty Alloy and Lisa Salazar. These faithful women were not only caregivers, but also brought Jerry great joy with their daily visits. The family is eternally grateful for the love and kindness they showed him.Jerry had the biggest heart, touching many lives with his generosity and kindness. His strength and devotion to those he loved is a gift that will remain with them forever. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020