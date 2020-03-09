|
Jerry Lynn Waggoner was born May 03, 1942 in Franklin, Louisiana to Maxine and Hubert Waggoner, and passed away on March 05, 2020.
Jerry retired from American National Insurance Company after 45 years of successful service. After retirement, he devoted his time to the Alzafar Shrine Golf Unit, both as a golfer and as an active participant in the Charity. He loved the game of golf and was either playing or watching his favorite players on television. He played his last game on the morning of March 5th and had lunch with good friends, so we know he was content.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Irene; children, Courtney, Christen and Jerry Waggoner, II; grandchildren, Nickolas, Brittany, Braeden, Cadence, Kendall and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Lily and Olivia. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Jerry, donations can be made to at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Visitation will be held at the MeadowLawn Funeral Home (5611 E. Houston, San Antonio, Texas 78220) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. Service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10am at MeadowLawn Funeral Home. To leave a note for the family, visit meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 9, 2020