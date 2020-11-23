Jerry Lynn Warren of San Antonio TX, passed away on November 17, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born to Mazie Warren and Ethel Jean Strayhorn on January 12, 1958 in Huntsville, TX.

Jerry faithfully served his country for over 20 years in United States Air Force. He was a recipient of numerous ribbons and medals for his faithful service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 41 years Michelle; sons Derris and Cameron; daughter-in law Roquita, and granddaughter Aurelia.

Private services will be held on November 27, 2020 at 12.30pm at Sunset North Funeral Home. Services will be available livestream via Sunset North Facebook page and through website under Jerry's services.

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

To access live stream services through funeral home website, for online tributes, and shared memories please visit: www.SunsetNorthFuneralHome.com