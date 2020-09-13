Jerry Lynn Woolard of McKinney, Texas passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born on February 23, 1946 to L.D. And Helen (Urbanovsky) Cook in San Antonio, Texas. Jerry was a member of Community Bible Church in San Antonio and previously a member at Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland. The majority of Jerry's life was lived in the Midland/Odessa area. She loved cooking, Christmas, super bowl parties, movies, football and her angels, but most of all she cherished being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Jerry always made time to care for others outside of her family. She was an active member of her churches. She is survived by her daughters, Penny Crane and husband, Charlie of McKinney, Texas, and Jogee Comegys and husband, Wick of Lakeway, Texas; grandchildren, Niccolai Bishop, Kaegan Pickett, Bryce Pickett, Lauren Comegys, Karin Comegys, and Brian Comegys; great grandchildren, Emberlee and Elijah; brother, Dale Cook and wife, Valerie of Kingsland, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, L.D. and Helen Cook. At her family's request, there will be a private family memorial service with Jerry's cremains being scattered in Ruidoso, New Mexico. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com