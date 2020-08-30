Jerry Olen Brumlow, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Charles Oscar Brumlow and Ruth Cruse Brumlow.

Jerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1947-49 and 1951-52. He received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (Animal Husbandry) from Texas Tech University, and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M in 1960. He had a veterinary practice in Floresville for 55 years. In the early years he served 109 dairies, and treated beef cattle, hogs, horses, and small animals since he was the only vet serving Wilson and the surrounding counties. Jerry was well known for his skill at early detection of pregnancy in cattle long before sonograms were in use.

Engaged in ranching, along with his brother and sister, he raised Santa Gertrudis cattle and cross-bred Brahman and Simmental cattle.

When charter president of the Floresville Optimist Club, Jerry and the charter members constructed the Wilson County Show Barn. He served as a Master of the Masonic Lodge in Floresville, President of the Floresville Peanut Festival, and President of the South Texas Fair and Stock Show Association. He was also a member of the Texas Farm Bureau, the Alzafar Shrine, numerous veterinary medical associations, and other organizations.

Jerry had a very creative mind and was constantly coming up with ideas that benefited the agriculture industry in many different ways. One of the highlights of his life was receiving a commendation from President Ronald Reagan in Washington D.C. for his work on a research project on tropical cattle diseases in El Salvador.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Louise Brumlow and Juanita (George) Mosher; brother, H.C. (Lee) Brumlow; nephew, Jerry Lane Brumlow; and niece, Sarah Nan Dockery. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Sides Brumlow; daughter, Alise (Brian) Jewell; son, Charles William (Amy) Brumlow; grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Jewell; Jenna and Chase Brumlow; Larissa (Matt) Mulder; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Our thanks and appreciation to the staff at Nurses in Touch (especially Myra) for their care the last 3 ½ years.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Floresville City Cemetery.