Jerry R. Mireles was born on March 15, 1959, and met his Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Minerva Mireles, and his brothers, Joe and James Mireles (Helen). He is survived by his brother Juan Mireles (Yolanda); and sisters, Judy Alvarez (Jesse) and Minerva Mireles Lara. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio, with a degree in Computer Science, He worked for Kelly AFB and as a government contractor for several years, He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Above all his accomplishments, he cherished being "Uncle Jerry" the most. His ultimate joy in life was being surrounded by his nephews and nieces, laughing and joking. He encouraged them to strive for the best and praising them along the way. He is survived by Jojo, Michael, Kristie, Valerie, Bruce and Jasmine. Jerry battled cancer for 3 years until the very end, while surround by his family. The Mireles family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of the 8th floor at University Hospital, and the Infusion Center for their kindness and dignified care throughout his journey. Jerry will truly be missed. Visitation will begin begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, 520 N. Gen McMullen Dr. Family & friends will meet for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 617 S Santa Rosa, 78204. Immediately after the Mass, the family will meet at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Rd,78237, for an 11:30 a.m. Graveside Service. Services by Castillo Mission Funeral Home.



