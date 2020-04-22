Home

JERRY ROMAN KNEUPPER


1934 - 2020
JERRY ROMAN KNEUPPER Obituary

Jerry Roman Kneupper, born June 11, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Roman and Sylvia Kneupper, passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 86.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jayne Kneupper; daughter, Donna Lynne Nino & partner Gary Vincent, brother Tommy Kneupper, niece Judy Mendoza & nephew John Rogers. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale Kneupper.

Jerry was a resident of Kirby, TX since 1971 where he was a member of the Volunteer Fire Dept., served on Kirby City Counsel as fire & police commissioner and served 2 consecutive terms as mayor. Jerry also owned Emergency Equipment Repair Company where he custom built firetrucks & repaired emergency vehicles for cities all over TX.

Burial is at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 22, 2020
