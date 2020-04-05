San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
JERRY ROSSON


1952 - 2020
JERRY ROSSON Obituary

Jerry R. Rosson, age 67, died on April 1, 2020, due to complications from cancer.

He was the beloved husband of Nina Rosson, and is survived by her and their two daughters Katie and Karen; brothers Barry Rosson and James Rosenberg, and many relatives and friends who will deeply miss him. Jerry was born in San Antonio, graduated from Churchill High School, received his B.A. degree from UT Austin, and his J.D. degree from St. Mary's Law School in San Antonio. He spent most of his career in San Antonio where he ran his estate planning practice for 25+ years. Jerry was a kind and gentle soul, always ready to help his family, friends and anyone in need. He was active with the YMCA, serving for a time as the chairman of the board. He enjoyed spending time by the water; boating, canoeing and fishing. He loved traveling across the US and the Middle East.

Due to current limitations on group size, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Jerry to the Mays Cancer Center or a .

Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
