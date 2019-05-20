|
January 5, 1960 - May 16, 2019
Jerry "Bo" S. Lollar, Jr., 59 of San Antonio, passed away on May 16, 2019. A service will be held in his honor May 25th at 5:30 PM at the Lazy U Ranch- 450 Naumann Rd. Seguin Tx 78155. Jerry was born on January 5th 1960, in Colorado Springs, CO to Jerry S. Lollar Sr. and Jean Mor- lock.
He grew up a military brat but attended high school in San Antonio at MacArthur where he met some of his best and closest friends.
Jerry joined the Navy after graduation and proudly served his country. After his time in the Navy, Jerry met his wife Elizabeth, and they married March 21, 1987. They were both kind and loving people who enjoyed softball and cookouts. He lost his beloved Elizabeth in November 2012. Jerry is survived by 2 children; Shannon and Kyle; and his sister Linda.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, and his parents. The family would like to express their gratitude at the overwhelming support they have received. This difficult time is made a little easier by these expressions of love and support.
Published in Express-News on May 20, 2019