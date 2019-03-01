|
|
June 2, 1941 - February 22, 2019
CMSgt (Retired) Jerry Walter Nicholas, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, peacefully at home in Converse, Texas. He was born in Protection, Kansas, on June 2, 1941. He obtained the highest rank of Chief Master Sergeant for the USAF as Security Police. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and scuba diving. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ludie E. Nicholas, nephew and nieces, as well as numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Elma, brother Ronald, and sister Shirley Thompson. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00PM at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, Texas. Graveside Services, with full military honors, will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45AM.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2019