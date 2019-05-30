|
JULY 26, 1938 - MAY 26, 2019
On the evening of May 26, 2019, Jerry passed away peacefully at the age of 80.
Jerry was born in Vinita, OK on July 26, 1938, and he was the third of three sons born to Ola Grace and Virgil W. Nunneley. He grew up in Keystone and Tulsa, OK; while in High School, Jerry enjoyed playing golf. Jerry was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Army. After which, he attended Northeastern State University and graduated in 1962 with his BA in Sociology w/ minor in Business. While there he played on the University's Golf team. Jerry also met his best friend and wife, Nancy Lou (Rinnert) Nunneley. They were married on August 29, 1959.
Upon graduation from college, the young couple moved to Tulsa, OK. During that time Nancy and Jerry raised their two young sons, Jerry Jr. and Larry. Jerry started his career as a sales agent with MetLife from 1962-64. He was then employed by Pillsbury Co. as a sales representative from 1964 to 1971. In 1967 he was promoted to Account Sales Manager and was transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Jerry and Nancy purchased a home in the Foothills Subdivision and lived there for 52 years! In 1972 Jerry earned his Realtors license. He worked for several well-known homebuilders including Morton Homes, Nash Phillips Copus, and Doug Sanders. After 23 years selling new homes Jerry retired. After one year of retirement he decided to take a part time job with Conwood Co.- Tobacco Distribution from 1995-2010.
Jerry has always been an avid golfer and he and Nancy played every chance they could. They were members at Northern Hills Country Club for many years. Jerry taught both of his sons to play golf and the four of them shared many memorable trips to numerous area golf courses. He also enjoyed playing golf with his grandsons.
Jerry and Nancy also loved to fish. They taught both of their sons and grandsons to fish and some of our fondest memories are at Lake Buchanan catching crappie or in Rockport pulling in the trout and sheepshead!
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy (Rinnert) Nunneley and his parents, Ola Grace (Henderson) and Virgil W. Nunneley. Jerry will be missed and is loved by many, but especially by his sons Jerry W. Nunneley, Jr. and wife Jill; Larry G. Nunneley and wife Sherri; Grandchildren, Jerritt Nunneley and wife Amanda; Jacob Nunneley and wife Hilary; Jeanette Nunneley; Megan Nunneley; and Eli Nunneley; great grandchildren Caroline, Charlotte, Colt, Blane and soon to arrive Noah Lee; Brothers Jim Nunneley and wife Muffie; Dick Nunneley and wife Mary.
Family will receive family and friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel North, 3401 Cherry Ridge St., San Antonio, TX 78230. Funeral will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church of Helotes (Church #1), 9944 Leslie Road, San Antonio, TX 78254 with committal services at Helotes Lutheran Cemetery, across the street from the Church.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry would be grateful with contributions being made to either the Salvation Army or Zion Lutheran Church of Helotes Building Fund, 9944 Leslie Road, San Antonio, TX 78254.
