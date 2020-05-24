JESSE ADAME
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JESSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Adame, 39, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.He was a loving husband and father, that was larger than life, with a one of a kind soul that lived so full and vibrant throughout his life. Loved and adored by many with a heart of gold he shared so magnanimous with many. He lived his journey through life so righteously for his beautiful twins and wife that will forever be his life.Jesse was born on May 16, 1981 in San Antonio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his Mother Elida G. Camarillo and Brother Jaime B. Adame.Jesse is survived by his Wife Sylvia V. Adame; Children Jaime Roy Adame and Elida Adame.Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Southside Funeral Home, 6301 S. Flores St., San Antonio, Texas 78214 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1515 Saltillo St., San Antonio, Texas 78207. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3.Services are entrusted to Southside Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 922-6339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved