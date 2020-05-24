Jesse Adame, 39, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.He was a loving husband and father, that was larger than life, with a one of a kind soul that lived so full and vibrant throughout his life. Loved and adored by many with a heart of gold he shared so magnanimous with many. He lived his journey through life so righteously for his beautiful twins and wife that will forever be his life.Jesse was born on May 16, 1981 in San Antonio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his Mother Elida G. Camarillo and Brother Jaime B. Adame.Jesse is survived by his Wife Sylvia V. Adame; Children Jaime Roy Adame and Elida Adame.Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Southside Funeral Home, 6301 S. Flores St., San Antonio, Texas 78214 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1515 Saltillo St., San Antonio, Texas 78207. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3.Services are entrusted to Southside Funeral Home.