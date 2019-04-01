Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Jesse Camacho
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mathew's Catholic Church
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:15 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Jesse Cantu Camacho Obituary
08/06/1923 - 03/20/2019
Jesse Cantu Camacho, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born August 6, 1923 in San Antonio. Jesse was preceded in death by his son James Camacho. He is survived by his children Arthur Camacho, Victor Camacho, Christina Camacho and his brother Carlos Camacho. He joined the Air Force in 1943 and was attached to the 321st Heavy Bombardment Squadron in the South Pacific. He was a Radio Operator and Waist Gunner in a B-24 and received 4 Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He then attended Trinity University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology. Then he attended the University of Texas in Austin where he received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. He went to work as a Pharmacist at Joske's before leaving and opening Dellmar Pharmacies. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed. Funeral Service will be held Thursday April 4, at 10:30 am at St. Mathew's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2019
