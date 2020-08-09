Jesse G. Morales went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 28, 2020. Jesse was born October 1, 1952 in San Antonio, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Morales, brother Jose Camilo, nephew, Rene Gallardo and sister-in-law, Diana Morales. Jesse is survived by his beloved wife, Anna R. Morales and siblings, Bertha Morales, Elida Morales, Florentina Morales, Rachel Lopez (Alejandro), Albert Morales, Martha Diaz (Delfino), Camilo Morales (Martha), Joe Morales (Leticia) and Mary Helen Morales. Jesse is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Jesse was a proud graduate of Brackenridge High School class of 1972.Jesse exemplified servanthood in his church, Jubilee Outreach, and his community. Jesse was licensed as a chaplain and minister of the Gospel. His heart was always ready to serve others whenever needed at weddings, funerals and special events at his church. Jesse had the oversight and lead in teachings on water baptism, baptisms in the Holy Spirit, salvations and served diligently in the Refirement Club.

Jesse was happiest when he was serving others. Faithfulness, kindness, unwavering devotion to His Savior is what marked Jesse's life.