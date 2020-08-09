1/1
Jesse G. Morales
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jesse G. Morales went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 28, 2020. Jesse was born October 1, 1952 in San Antonio, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Morales, brother Jose Camilo, nephew, Rene Gallardo and sister-in-law, Diana Morales. Jesse is survived by his beloved wife, Anna R. Morales and siblings, Bertha Morales, Elida Morales, Florentina Morales, Rachel Lopez (Alejandro), Albert Morales, Martha Diaz (Delfino), Camilo Morales (Martha), Joe Morales (Leticia) and Mary Helen Morales. Jesse is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Jesse was a proud graduate of Brackenridge High School class of 1972.Jesse exemplified servanthood in his church, Jubilee Outreach, and his community. Jesse was licensed as a chaplain and minister of the Gospel. His heart was always ready to serve others whenever needed at weddings, funerals and special events at his church. Jesse had the oversight and lead in teachings on water baptism, baptisms in the Holy Spirit, salvations and served diligently in the Refirement Club.

Jesse was happiest when he was serving others. Faithfulness, kindness, unwavering devotion to His Savior is what marked Jesse's life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Camero Funeral Home - Von Ormy
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
(210) 624-2428
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Camero Funeral Home - Von Ormy

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved