Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Jesse G. Valdez


1931 - 2019
Jesse G. Valdez Obituary
April 4, 1931 - July 23, 2019
Jesse G. Valdez, born on April 4, 1931 went to be with our Lord on July 23, 2019, at the age of 88. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years. Parents, Moses and Antonia Valdez, Siblings; Jose Valdez and Maria Valdez. Jesse is survived by his loving son, Jesse M. Valdez Jr., 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 siblings. The visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The chapel service will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
