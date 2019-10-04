|
|
Jesse Garcia, age 65, passed away September 14, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Dominga Garcia and Fulgencio Garcia.
As a musician and an accomplished athlete Jesse loved to live life.
He considered many of his tennis partners and fellow bike riders as family. In his family he was that "cool" uncle to his nieces and nephews and the outgoing brother that everyone always wanted around.
Countless times he played his guitar and passionately sung while having friends or family around him. He loved a challenge,
especially when it came to a break point in tennis or to charge up a steep hill with the rest of his friends on his bike.
He loved and was very loved by most that knew him. Anybody that came into any sort of encounter with Jesse understood the warm heart that he offered. Jesse lived a passionate and fulfilled life.
He is survived by Martha Salazar, Janie Deleon Rosalinda Dacbert and Rudy Garcia along with his nieces and nephews. Graveside service at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. 7735 Gibbs Sprawl rd. Friday October 11, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2019