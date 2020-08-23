Jesse Natal Sanchez, Jr. passed from this life on August 11, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by Norberta L. Sanchez, his wife of 59 years; his son, Victor (Christi L.); grandchildren, Haileigh, Natalee and Ethan, and greatgrandchildren Madison and Kaiden. He was born in Martindale, Texas, to Jesus and Ignacia, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were baby son, Antonio; sister, Gloria S. Johnson, and brother, Hugo N. Sanchez. He is survived by his sisters, Ana S. Hamm and Angela S. Lannen and a large extended family.

Jesse's life is marked by an affinity for learning. He attended San Antonio College and St. Mary's University, majoring in philosophy. He held a real estate license. Jesse was an accomplished pianist in his younger years. He greatly enjoyed the years in writers club and especially the Latino Readers Club, having a passion for reading and collecting books. People remember him for his keen sense of humor. In their early years of marriage, Jesse and his wife spent two weeks every summer, traveling through Mexico, visiting most states including Yucatan. Jesse worked for transportation lines for 41 years, from which he retired as Director of Pricing and Traffic Manager of Southwestern Motor Transport in 2001.

In recent years, Jesse wrote a novel entitled Antonio, which deals with growing up with discrimination in a small Texas town during the second World War. Shortly before his death, he had finished editing it, in preparation for publication.

Jesse had multiple sclerosis for 30 years. He always focused on his blessings, remarking that God had allowed him to walk for 60 years. He kept his mind busy by reading the entire paper, keeping up with his computer skills, doing crossword puzzles, watching old movies, and playing Rummikub with his wife and sisters. He kept up with friends and family by phone and was very alert to his last breath. Jesse was a devout Catholic and looked forward to being reunited with loved ones in eternal life.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary at Porter Loring North. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Helena Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with