Jesse J. Puente passed away on Sunday, January 26th at the age of 95. A veteran of the US Army, Puente served during World War II in Germany, Africa, Italy, and Japan. A brick mason, expert craftsman, and lifetime member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Puente's legacy includes work on many of San Antonio's landmark buildings such as at Trinity University, the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veteran's Hospital, and the original NBC Bank Building. Puente was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Oralia C. Puente, and is survived by sons Daniel, Charles, and Mark; daughters-in law Cynthia, and JoAnn; sister-in law, Terri and husband Fortunato Gomez; five grandsons; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
Thursday, February 6, 2020Visitation 5:30 p.m.Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.The Angelus Chapel Friday, February 7, 2020Funeral Mass will be offeredat 9:00 a.m.St. Gerard's Catholic Church1523 Iowa St.San Antonio, Texas Interment will follow atFort Sam Houston National Cemetery MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONSIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made toSt. Gerard Catholic Churchin his memory.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020