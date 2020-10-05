1/1
JESSE R. ESPINOZA
Jesse R. Espinoza, age 70, of San Antonio, TX went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was a loving husband. He was proud to be a Truck Driver. He retired from Martin Marietta after 30 years and was currently working for Valcom Materials for 3 years. He was a great man with a heart of Gold. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Josefina R. and Jesse Espinoza.

Jesse is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 25 years, Corina Q. Espinoza and his loving sister, Elvira Ordaza. Jesse has 3 children, sons Leroy Espinoza (Alma), Jesse Joe Espinoza (Lisa Marie), daughter Angela Espinoza; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00pm to 7:30pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm.

A funeral procession will depart at 9:30am on Monday, October 12, 2020 for a 10:00am Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2610 Perez St San Antonio, TX.

Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 5, 2020.
