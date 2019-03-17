|
April 1, 1985 - March 8, 2019
Jesse Raymond Galan, was called home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019 at the blessed age of 33. He was born April 1, 1985 in Los Angeles CA. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was proud to have served his country. He is reunited with his grandparents Vera and Tony Galan and Donald Crawford. He will be greatly missed by his parents James and Beatriz Crawford; brother James Crawford, II; grandparents Maria and Ramon Avila and Mary Crawford. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM for an 11:30 AM Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019