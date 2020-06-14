JESSE REYES SUAREZ
1944 - 2020
Jesse Reyes Suarez, age 75, entered into rest on June 11, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 15, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Z. Suarez and Aurora D. Suarez. He is survived by his sisters Mary Jane S. Alvarez (Ramon R. Alvarez) and Rosalinda S. Garza (Andrew Garza); brothers Clemente D. Suarez (Rose Suarez), Roger D. Suarez, Daniel D. Suarez, and Raymond D. Suarez. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many family members and friends. Jesse worked helping others throughout his life. He lived his life shining his light with everyone he knew and met. His kindness and love for life could never be replicated.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 8510 S. Zarzamora Street, where Services will be concluded. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.missionparks.com under the obituary section.

"For the safety of all, due to the current concern of COVID-19 the funeral Mass & Rosary are private for family only"




Published in Express-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
JUN
15
Rosary
07:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
