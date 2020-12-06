Jesse Rodriguez, Sr., born November 8, 1938 was called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Guadalupe Rodriguez; Parents, Jesus and Rosa Rodriguez; Siblings, Juanita Valladares, and Juanito and Jose Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Diana Romo (Felix), Christina Gonzalez (Joel), Linda Ortegon (Ralph), Jesse Rodriguez, Jr. (Cynthia); Siblings, Rosita Gonzales, Graciela Riojas, Gilberto, Jorge, Raul, and Carlos Rodriguez; 11 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

On Thursday December 10, 2020 @ Castillo Mission Funeral Home, Public Visitation will be restricted to the hours of 3-5 pm due to COVID-19. Virtual Live stream visitation will begin @ 5 pm followed by a Rosary which will be recited at 6:00 pm. On Friday, December 11th at 10 am there will be a mass at Christ The King Catholic Church, which will be restricted to live stream. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II, which will also be live streamed.

