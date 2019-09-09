|
August 10, 1932 - September 1, 2019
Jesse Sandoval, age 87, was born August 10, 1932 and passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019 in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Jesse is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, JoAnn; son, Joseph and parents, Andres and Bruna. He is survived by his children, Jesse Jr., James, JoAnna and John; 8 grandchildren, Joseph, Hannah (Jesse), Jessica, Jacob, Trevor (JoAnna), Sarah, John Austin, Sophia (John) and 6 great grandchildren, Dalilah, Jackson, Ganon, Clayton, Blaise and Abrahm Jesse. He is also survived by his siblings, Andrew, Rudy, Caroline and Olivia, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Jesse touched many lives and will be missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home from 3:00pm until 9:00pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm.
We will depart from M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:15am for Mass at 11:30am at San Juan de Los Lagos Catholic Church at 3231 El Paso St, San Antonio, Texas 78207. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School at saint [email protected]
Published in Express-News on Sept. 9, 2019