Jesse Thomas "Tommy" Ward, 79, passed away peacefully on 19 October 2019 in Live Oak, Texas. Tommy was born to Jack and Dema Ward on 30 October 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Harlandale HS, following his football team for many years. Always a hard worker, he was a mechanic, working with excellence all of his life. He accepted Jesus as his savior and loved the Lord all of his days. He served as a greeter and home ministry leader at Cornerstone Church for decades. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and warm, caring heart.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Greg Brown. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ethel Louise Ward, his children, Cheryl Brown and Jesse Ward Jr., loving grandchildren Christopher Ward with wife, Ashley, Jonathon Ward with wife, Ashley, Gregory Brown with wife Sarah, Benjamin Ward, Chelsea Brown and husband Luis Ordonez, Zachary Ward and Ashley Maddox, as well as five great-grandchilden and counting.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, 24 October 2019, at 10:30 at Vada Hagee Chapel, Cornerstone Church, 18755 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 23, 2019