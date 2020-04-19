Home

Jesse Verner Clements Jr. Obituary

Jesse Verner Clements Jr. of Floresville died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home at the age of 82. Clements retired after 33 years in the editorial department at the San Antonio Express-News.

He was a 1955 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, then spent the next four years at Texas A&M, San Antonio College and St. Mary's University.

Clements joined the San Antonio Police Department in 1961 and proudly served as a patrol officer and morning traffic

broadcaster on KTSA Safety Bird helicopter along with his friend Det. Sheldon Kosharek in the afternoon.

He was offered a job as a police reporter at the newspaper in 1966. Clements spent seven years on the police beat before being promoted to assistant city editor on the afternoon News, deputy city editor and then city editor. He retired in 1999.

Clements was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Shirley Tyner Clements, and a son John W. Clements.

Survivors are sons M/Sgt. Jerry Clements (Ret. USA) and wife Maria Christina of Lake Kiowa, TX and Det. Donnie Clements (Ret. SAPD) and wife Audrey of Floresville; daughter Laura Bougher and husband Dan of Floresville; daughter-in-law Lori Clements; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Services will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel in Mission Burial Park North where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cowboy Fellowship of Wilson County or .

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
