Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Country Bumpkin
2405 US Hwy 90 West
Castroville, TX
Jesse W. "Booboo" Garcia


1940 - 2019
Jesse W. "Booboo" Garcia Obituary
June 25, 1940 - April 10, 2019
Jesse W. "BooBoo" Garcia, Jr., age 78 of Karnes City, Texas passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born June 25, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Jesse and Patricia "Cha Cha" Garcia. Jesse was the son of a Lucchese master bootmaker. He attended Brackenridge High School and spent his career serving the San Antonio Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT for 20 years and 11 months. After his retirement in 1985, he retreated to his true love of hunting and fishing.
He lived life on his terms, while enjoying the love and company of lifelong friends and family. Survivors include his niece, Laura (James) Janaveras of San Antonio; nephew, Thom (Monica) Sanchez of San Antonio; adopted children, Audrey Smith, Raymond (Francesca) Smith, Sara Gail Luensmann and Clinton "Bubby" (Shelly) Smith, all of Castroville; great nieces and nephews, Lilly and Mia Sanchez and Tyler and Stormy Janaveras; numerous adopted grandchildren. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Patricia Garcia; sister, Mary Jo Sanchez and his nephew, John R. Sanchez.
A Celebration of Jesse's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Country Bumpkin, 2405 US Hwy 90 West, Castroville, Texas 78009.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
