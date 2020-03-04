|
Jessica Espinar Bush, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Helotes, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 12, 1957 to Raul and Amparo Espinar, the eldest of 7 children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raul. Jessica is survived by her daughter, Cory Ann Smith (David); son, Nicolas Bush (Kristie); son, Alex Bush (Stephanie); grandchildren, David Smith Jr., Cole Smith, Malayla Bush, Liam Bush, Aaliyah Bush, Slade Bush, Sophia Bush, Scarlett Yepez and Nathan Bush; brothers, Tony Espinar, Victor Espinar (Carmen), Louis Espinar and Patrick Espinar (Victoria); sisters, Cynthia Ferguson, Helen Alvarez, Magnolia Espinar; mother, Amparo Espinar Mix (Lowell); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.CELEBRATION OF LIFESATURDAY, MARCH 7, 20204:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
