Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Jessica Marie Olvera


1978 - 2019
Jessica Marie Olvera Obituary
January 3, 1978 - June 29, 2019
Jessica Marie Olvera, passed from this life to her heavenly life on June 29, 2019 at the age of 41. She was born January 3, 1978 in Corpus Christi, TX to Ernest Tovar and Gloria Olvera. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her parents; children Robert Anthony Duarte, Victoria Marie Duarte; sister Samantha Olvera (Joseph); half-sister Priscilla Rivers; niece Trinity; nephew Jacob, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends. The family would like to give thanks and appreciation for the support given throughout the years by Ben Scott and his family, as well as the H.E.B. family.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at First Memorial Park.
