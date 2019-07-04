|
January 3, 1978 - June 29, 2019
Jessica Marie Olvera, passed from this life to her heavenly life on June 29, 2019 at the age of 41. She was born January 3, 1978 in Corpus Christi, TX to Ernest Tovar and Gloria Olvera. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her parents; children Robert Anthony Duarte, Victoria Marie Duarte; sister Samantha Olvera (Joseph); half-sister Priscilla Rivers; niece Trinity; nephew Jacob, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends. The family would like to give thanks and appreciation for the support given throughout the years by Ben Scott and his family, as well as the H.E.B. family.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at First Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on July 4, 2019