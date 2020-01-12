Home

HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - LYTLE
14822 Main St.
Lytle, TX 78052
830-709-0698
Jessica Skolaski
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Lytle, TX
Interment
Following Services
Masonic Lytle Cemetery
Lytle , TX
Jessica Rae (Davis) Skolaski

Jessica Rae (Davis) Skolaski Obituary

Jessica Rae Davis Skolaski age 39 of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Jessica was born on May 22, 1980 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Steve Davis and Mary Abrahamson.

Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents E.W. (Blackie) Calk and Martha, John and Mary Lou Davis.

Jessica is survived by her husband Robby Skolaski, parents Steve Davis and Mary (Jeffrey) Abrahamson, brother Landon Davis (Angel), niece Betty Davis, nephew Kyle Hodyc, step-sisterLauren Abrahamson, step-brothers; Kenneth and Timothy Abrahamson, step-daughters; Paige (Don) Schowalter, Mariah Skolaski, step-grandchildren; Miaya Schowalter, Arie Schowalter, Zoey Skolaski and numerous relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church Lytle, Texas with internment to follow at the Lytle Masonic Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home 14822 Main Street, Lytle, Texas 78052 (830) 709-0698.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
