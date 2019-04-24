|
|
April 20, 2019
Jessie G. Fernandez passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 84 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Irene M Fernandez; two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughter, Veronica F. Olivarez; sons, Ernest M. Fernandez (Julia), Orlando Fernandez (Laura), Richard M. Fernandez (Stephanie); thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; one brother, three sisters and his beloved dog Kyro.
Jessie a loving father, grand father and great-grandfather who loved his family dearly. He was very devoted to his wife even after her passing in 2017 where he would bring her flowers every Saturday. He loved NASCAR and loved his grandchildren dearly. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 7pm.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019