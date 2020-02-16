|
Jessie Lee Delao, born in Slick, Oklahoma, on October 3, 1927 to Charles and Gertrude Orr went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Max B. Delao and her brothers, William David Orr, Leland Goff and sister, Flora Mae Sliger.
On September 19, 1945, she married Max Delao and relocated to San Antonio Texas, where they raised six children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
At a very young age, Jessie had a passion for painting.
Armed with no degree in fine arts and illustration, Jessie became a successful oil painting artist and sold her paintings through the La Villita Art Gallery. Her paintings signify moments in which passion for particular visions took hold and produced beautiful works of art.
Jessie is survived by her three sons, Torrey Lee Delao (Gloria), Jeffrey Lane (Silvana) and Dana Marcell Delao (Amiebella), and three daughters, Dawn Quinn (Michael), Lynette S. Hernandez (Carlos) and Michele Monzingo; twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. She lived for and loved her family greatly.Visitation viewing
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78230 Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service
Westover Hills Church, 9340 Westover Hills Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78251, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m.Burial
Mission Burial Park North at the Dominion 20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257