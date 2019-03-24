|
December 8, 1933 - March 17, 2019
Jesus A. Olivarez, was called home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019 at the blessed age of 85. He was born December 8, 1933 in San Antonio, TX, to Carlos and Maria Olivarez. He is reunited in heaven with his parents. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of more than 20 yrs. Anatolia R. Olivarez; children Jesus E. Olivarez, Jr., Robert E. Olivarez, Inez O. Solano, Dolores O. Martinez, Step Daughter Myriam Jimenez; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; siblings Larry, Manuel, Rudy Olivarez, and Minga Olivarez Aquilar as well as extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM for a 10:30 AM Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019