Jesus C. Nieto, born on June 14, 1927 in Pearsall, Texas, passed away into our Lord's hands on September 9, 2020 at the age of 93 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria C. Nieto; wife Altagracia M. Nieto, daughter Anna Marie De La Rosa. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Jesse M. Nieto Jr. (Maria), Daniel Nieto (Carmen), Alicia Nieto (Ruben Renteria), Oralia Rodriguez (Mario), Alexander Nieto (Mary Alice), David M. Nieto Sr. (Rachel), Roland G. Nieto, siblings, 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Nieto, a Private 1st Class, United States Marine Corp, 3rd Marine Division, served in World War II from 1942 thru 1945 and was awarded a "Sharpshooter" Medal while in the Marines. Thereafter, he worked in civil services at Ft. Sam Houston and as a small arms repairman at Camp Stanley until he retired in the mid 1980's. After retirement, he dedicated himself to woodworking and wood crafting, while enjoying his music.

Mr. Nieto, along with family, ran the Nieto Softball Complex at the family ranch, which was featured in an article by Mr. Roy Bragg from the Express News in 2015. He was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching the games. He was also an avid supporter of the Harlandale Indians High School Football Team and his children and grandchildren softball games.

Mr. Nieto loved watching old western and war movies with the likes of John Wayne and Audie Murphy. He also loved family gatherings at the ranch during special holidays such as Easter, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. His most joyous moments were to see all of the family's cars at the ranch with all of the activities taking place. He was a wonderful listener and loved unconditionally.

As a father, He took great pride in his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten, and his traditions will continue for others to emulate. The Lord needed an Angel and it was our DAD.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on September 21, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. (Capacity Limited) with a rosary for the family to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at Brookehill Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 P.M. on September 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmen Catholic Church (El Carmen). The interment will be held privately by family at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.missionparks.com under the obituary section.