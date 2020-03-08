Home

Jesus C. Tejeda

Jesus C. Tejeda Obituary

Jesus C. Tejeda, 82, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020.

He was born on April 12, 1937 in Pleasanton, TX. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and worked as a machinist.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Concepcion (Connie) Tejeda, his children; Deborah Pelayo and Martin (Linda) Tejeda. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren; Stephanie (Kris), Marisol, Miguel, Marlene, Martin Jr., Marissa, Kathryn, David Jr., and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son-in-law David Pelayo, Sr.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 9 from 6pm-7pm with a rosary at 7pm at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX 78228.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 10 at 10am at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Dominic Alter Society.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
