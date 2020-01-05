|
|
Jesus C. Torres was called home by the Lord on December 27, 2019, at the blessed age of 96.
He was born in San Antonio, TX, on February 23, 1923. He is preceded in death by his son, Jesse Torres, Jr; daughters, Yolanda Barrientes and Linda Cardenas. He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 77 years, Rosa P. Torres; his children, Mary Alice (Robert) Huron, Irma (James) Sandoval, Sylvia (Martin) Diaz, Diane (Frances) Torres, Nenette (Frank) Madla, Jessica (Misty) Hodge, Crystal (Daniel) Zapata and Ruben (Mary Jane) Vicencio; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He will also be missed by his loving pet, Chloe. He served in the United States Army as a Civil Engineer from 1943 to 1946 serving in Normandy, Northern France, and Rheinland, Central Europe. He retired after 30 years of federal service at Kelly Air Force Base as an aircraft loader. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Dallas Cowboys football games, playing dominos, fishing with his son-in-laws, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He enjoyed going to the casino with his wife and daughters. In April of 2018, he and his wife celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends. The family would like to thank Transitions Hospice for the care and support provided in the last days of his life. To the downtown Baptist Medical Center Intensive Care Unit (ICU) staff, 4th floor Kindred Rehabilitation staff and Dr. Frank L. Madla, III for their support in ensuring he was provided the best health care possible. Special thanks to the San Antonio Patriot Guard Riders for honoring our beloved father. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral procession will depart at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 for a 9 a.m. Mass at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery where he will be buried with full military honors.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020