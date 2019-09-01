Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
For more information about
Jesus Castillo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
San Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus "Jesse" Castillo


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus "Jesse" Castillo Obituary
November 19, 1946 - August 25, 2019
Jesus "Jesse" Castillo born on November 19, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas, entered eternal rest on August 25, 2019 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard S. Castillo and Alvina De Leon Castillo; brother Leonard Castillo Jr. and sister in law, Minerva Castillo.
He is survived by his daughters, Ursula Michelle Castillo-De la Garza, Jennifer Lyn Esparza; son, Jesus Diego Robinson- Castillo; sister, Linda Zamora and husband Mike brothers, David Castillo, Gerald "Jerry" Castillo, and Daniel Castillo and wife Karen; grand- children, Sarah, Christian, and Charlie; 2 great-grandsons; numerous extended family and friends and his loving companion, Maria Sarah Noriega.
Jesse was a proud veteran with the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He continued to serve the community and church through various organizations. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession departs Hillcrest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. for an 11:00 A.M. Mass at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Visit www.hillcrestfuneral.net for more information.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now