November 19, 1946 - August 25, 2019
Jesus "Jesse" Castillo born on November 19, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas, entered eternal rest on August 25, 2019 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard S. Castillo and Alvina De Leon Castillo; brother Leonard Castillo Jr. and sister in law, Minerva Castillo.
He is survived by his daughters, Ursula Michelle Castillo-De la Garza, Jennifer Lyn Esparza; son, Jesus Diego Robinson- Castillo; sister, Linda Zamora and husband Mike brothers, David Castillo, Gerald "Jerry" Castillo, and Daniel Castillo and wife Karen; grand- children, Sarah, Christian, and Charlie; 2 great-grandsons; numerous extended family and friends and his loving companion, Maria Sarah Noriega.
Jesse was a proud veteran with the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He continued to serve the community and church through various organizations. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession departs Hillcrest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. for an 11:00 A.M. Mass at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Visit www.hillcrestfuneral.net for more information.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019