Jesus G. Noriega "Jesse" born on October 30, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas passed away at home on October 21st 2019 at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Esther, his parents Jesus M. and Paula Noriega, his sisters Pauline, Josephine, and brothers John, Joel and Frank. Jesse was a native of San Antonio where he raised his family and for over 30 years served as a civil service employee at Kelly AFB. He was drafted into the US Army in 1958 and completed his service with an honorable discharge in 1964. Jesse played baseball in church leagues, the army and any pick-up games he could find. He loved his old country and Tejano music, and has a collection of CDs that he listened to every day. He was a voracious reader, with an extensive library of books. Jesse read the newspaper, worked the crossword puzzles and read the Bible every day.
Mostly, Jesse took care of his wife and children and his life revolved around them. Jesse is survived by his children Carlos (Belinda), Norma, Jesse, and Carol (Greg), grand-children Lori, Nicholas, Zachary, and great grand-children Kory and Karly. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., October 30, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Departure from the funeral home will be at 9:30 a.m., October 31, 2019 for a service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019